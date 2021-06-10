Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

FELE opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.61.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,005,441 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

