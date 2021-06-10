Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 140,341 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,521. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

