Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.21. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 24,897 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

