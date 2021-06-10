Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.89 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $116.89 million and $3.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00198865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01319246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,622.41 or 0.99880163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,635,132 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.