Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $836,952.32 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $836,952.32 and $49,047.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00840638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.51 or 0.08362691 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 522,608,177 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

