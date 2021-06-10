Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.21

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 6873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

FEC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

