FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $23.27

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $22.56. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 4,516 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

