FSBT API Token Market Capitalization Tops $63,634.66 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $63,634.66 and approximately $32,682.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.