FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 16,730 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

