FUD.finance (FUD) Trading Down 35.2% Over Last Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $8.93 or 0.00024226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $210,840.40 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00837819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.91 or 0.08361269 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

