FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $9.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,386.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.67 or 0.06757051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.01646051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00451096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00159132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.00720406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00455886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00371073 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,504,515,725 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.