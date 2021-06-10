Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,998 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

