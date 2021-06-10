Full18 Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

WTFC opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

