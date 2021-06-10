Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PFSI opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,301,896 shares of company stock valued at $80,812,657 and sold 716,572 shares valued at $43,648,011. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

