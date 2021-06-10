Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 140,034 Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 190,039 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.01.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Artius Acquisition Company Profile
Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.
