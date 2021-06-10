Full18 Capital LLC Sells 9,840 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Full18 Capital LLC cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 366.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 78.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $271.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.55. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

