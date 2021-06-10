Full18 Capital LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,265,000 after buying an additional 67,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 368,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

