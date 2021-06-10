Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $228.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

