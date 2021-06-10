Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.99 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $131.99 million and $297,972.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.20 or 1.00059638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00035401 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009360 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00070578 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009206 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
