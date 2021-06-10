Fundamenta Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $650,653.02 and approximately $1.26 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,982,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,712 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

