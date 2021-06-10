FUNToken Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $231.08 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

