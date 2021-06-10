Furucombo Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $418,880.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

