Fuse Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $487,120.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

