Fusion Price Tops $0.75 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002083 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $51.64 million and $1.26 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,648.54 or 0.98574259 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003669 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,559,180 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

