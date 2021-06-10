FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $785,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

