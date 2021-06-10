FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Reduced by Analyst

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.25.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

