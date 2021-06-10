FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Reduced by Analyst

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightspeed POS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

LSPD opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.