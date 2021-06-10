FY2025 EPS Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Boosted by Analyst

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

IMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

IMAB stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in I-Mab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 981.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 299,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

