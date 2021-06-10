G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

