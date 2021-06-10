G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 36,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth $2,015,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth $196,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

