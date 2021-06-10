Gabalex Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 5.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.40. 628,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,897. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

