Gabalex Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 245,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,311,484. The company has a market capitalization of $241.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

