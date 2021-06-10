Gabalex Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 415,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,257. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

