Gabalex Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 7.7% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.28. 35,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,485. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

