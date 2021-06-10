Gabalex Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000. Oracle makes up approximately 2.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $81.93. 770,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259,833. The firm has a market cap of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

