Gabalex Capital Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 7.3% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The stock has a market cap of $328.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

