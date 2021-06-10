Gabalex Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $147.87. 104,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,307. The stock has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

