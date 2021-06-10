Gabalex Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.15. 268,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

