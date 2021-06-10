Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,665.77.

NYSE CMG traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $1,330.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,422.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

