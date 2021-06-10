Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,424.29. 60,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,301.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

