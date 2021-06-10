Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 320,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,383. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

