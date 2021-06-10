Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $12.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,228.51. 45,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,396. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $713.23 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

