Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MasTec by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,119. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $2,229,344. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

