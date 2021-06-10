Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. The company has a market capitalization of $360.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

