Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 234,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 327,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 100.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $359.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

