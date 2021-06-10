Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $74.70 million and $512,554.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.00843359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00089026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.08446682 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

