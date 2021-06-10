Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

