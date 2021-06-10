GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $302.56

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $302.56, but opened at $285.24. GameStop shares last traded at $273.95, with a volume of 69,203 shares trading hands.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $44.86.

The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.43.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in GameStop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

