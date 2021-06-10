Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Gap Down to $48.45

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $47.40. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 535 shares traded.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

