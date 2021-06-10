GAPS (GAP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.



GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

